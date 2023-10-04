Home of the Month - 1552 Monmouth Dr, San Diego
4BR/4BA | 2,614 SF | $2,995,000
180 degrees of breathtaking ocean, bay, Downtown San Diego, Coronado bridge, Sea World, and twinkling night light views. Every nook of this magnificent home radiates opulence and contemporary finesse. Enjoy the convenience of being within walking distance to the beach, Mission Bay, Kate Session park, restaurants and more.
For more information, HD property video & 3D tour visit 1552MonmouthDrive.com
Karen Hickman
858.229.7773
DRE #01015206
Amber Anderson
858.333.6458
DRE #01423536