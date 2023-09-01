Home of the Week - 3328 Crown Point, San Diego
3BR + Office/4BA | 3,621 SF | 5,665 SF Lot Listed at $3,750,000
- Beautiful blending of classic and contemporary
- Amazing 300-degree views of the bay, ocean, downtown skyline, Sea World fireworks, and mountains from all three floors
- Oversized master suite sweeping views plus office with full bath/elevator access
- Stunning 30-foot Rooftop Deck complete with a fireplace, sink and elevator to the interior
- Lush Backyard with BBQ Area and water feature
- Detached two car garage with a large driveway for extra parking perfect for entertaining
Brien Metcalf
619.708.2239 | brien.metcalf@gmail.com
CalRE# 01261147