Home of the Month - 3324 Jewell St, San Diego

Casa Bahia | 4 BD | 4.5 BA | 3,028 SF

Infused with Mediterranean and Spanish influences, Casa Bahia exudes the quintessential California lifestyle including indoor/outdoor living spaces, arched doorways, and rich wood tones. This home is equipped with modern amenities including solar, saltwater pool/spa, guest casita, outdoor kitchen, two electric car chargers, multiple lanais and an open concept design. Designed by the architectural firm of Bassenian/Lagoni, the home sets a tone for entertaining and hosting, storytelling during al fresco dinners, and a nod to the past. The home can be sold mostly furnished. Add in the final piece…it’s just steps to a sandy SoCal beach! Don’t say would’ve, should’ve, could’ve, make this your next home! $3,895,000

