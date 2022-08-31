Home of the Month, 5157 Gordon Lane, Pacific Beach

Stunning brand new construction home with ocean views in the Kate Sessions neighborhood where tree-lined streets, extra-large lots, and gorgeous homes beckon. This home boasts over 5,000 square feet of interior living space, has 1,000 square feet of deck space, a 700 square foot 3-car garage, and is situated on a flat parcel of over 11,500 square feet with pool, spa, and space to play! A reverse floor plan offers corridor ocean views from the kitchen, family and dining room, and primary suite, and panoramic views are available from the expansive roof deck.

$4,995,000

Steve Cairncross

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

(858) 859-3370

TeamCairncross.com

DRE# 00859218

