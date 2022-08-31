Home of the Month, 5157 Gordon Lane, Pacific Beach
1/3
5157 Gordon Lane
2/3
5157 Gordon Lane
3/3
5157 Gordon Lane
Stunning brand new construction home with ocean views in the Kate Sessions neighborhood where tree-lined streets, extra-large lots, and gorgeous homes beckon. This home boasts over 5,000 square feet of interior living space, has 1,000 square feet of deck space, a 700 square foot 3-car garage, and is situated on a flat parcel of over 11,500 square feet with pool, spa, and space to play! A reverse floor plan offers corridor ocean views from the kitchen, family and dining room, and primary suite, and panoramic views are available from the expansive roof deck.
$4,995,000
Steve Cairncross
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
(858) 859-3370
TeamCairncross.com
DRE# 00859218