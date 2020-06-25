Pacific Beach townhome complex sells for $2.7 million

A Pacific Beach townhome complex has been sold for nearly $2.7 million.

S&A Future Investments LLC and SRA Future Investments LLC of San Diego bought the complex at 1050-1056 Diamond St., the San Diego Business Journal reported. The seller was A.L. McCleary Holdings LLC of San Diego.

The 5,170-square-foot complex, built in 1992 on a 6,225-square-foot lot, has two three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom townhomes, one three-bedroom, two-bath unit and one two-bedroom, 2½-bath unit.

The homes have fireplaces, washers and dryers, and there are three two-car tandem garages, one single garage and a carport.

Terry Moore of ACI Apartments represented both the buyer and seller.