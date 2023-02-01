Home of the Month, 4215 Dawes St, San Diego

Rare opportunity in the legacy Braemar neighborhood of Pacific Beach. Located two blocks from Sail Bay & a short walk to the surf and sand of Mission Beach. The 1929 Spanish-influenced home has been thoughtfully reimagined in a luxury remodel to stand the test of time. The design detail & craftsmanship is translated throughout with handmade tiles, luxury fixtures & custom lighting. Hardwood floors are the staging for effortless indoor/outdoor coastal lifestyle. All-new dream kitchen, new bathrooms, solid wood arched doors and laundry room are stunningly appointed. Two cozy fireplaces inside & a gas fire-pit outside provide warmth & ambience. All this and much more is awaiting your arrival.

Mason Ashley Ballard

eXp Realty

858.220.3632

Realtor Since 2003 | Agent, Trainer, Past Manager & Coach

LIC #01397031