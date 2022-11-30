Home of the Month, 645-47 Loring St, San Diego 92109

7 BD | 6 BA | $7,795,000

Want to live out the beach life of your dreams? Well this home is your chance. Situated just a few houses from the beach, this incredible property features 2 homes on one unique North PB address. The front home is a single level that is a 3 bed 2 bath and is very charming. It would be a perfect rental as it has proper separation from the back house. The Main House is a 4 bed 3 bath, it’s very nicely appointed with ocean views from the primary bedroom, kitchen area, and backyard. Enjoy endless summer nights from the pool & spa and entertain friends with the most quintessential backdrop of ocean views. Home features your own private pathway to the beach and is located in the zone for the La Jolla School District. This is a very rare offering, don’t miss this opportunity.

