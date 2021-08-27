Chorduroy makes waves with cheeky single, ‘I Hate Surfing PB’

Authenticity is something Chorduroy frontman Taylor Sandoval and his band mates keep in mind when they write their music.

“People can tell if you’re not being authentic, but if what you’re trying to express is real, then people are more receptive to that,” said Sandoval, singer and guitarist for the three-piece indie surf-rock band based in La Mesa.

Drawing inspiration from contemporary garage-rock bands like Thee Oh Sees and Ty Segall, the trio has been churning out catchy singles and playing to packed houses as live entertainment makes its return to San Diego.

Their recent breakout single, “I Hate Surfing PB,” is a campy catalog of a universal surfing grievance: an overcrowded beach populated with inconsiderate newbies.

“I’m tired of close-outs everyday, can’t even get a turn,

sixty-five people at the beach, twenty-five Wavestorms”

Sandoval’s inspiration for the song came from the two years he and drummer Leland Schenk worked at the San Diego Surf School in PB. Sandoval eventually became manager.

“I wrote this song back in 2019, it just took a long time to finalize and record it,” he said. “We wrote about getting fed up with surfing at Law Street Beach down the street from the surf school. It’s always crowded. We wanted to make a kind of meme about it, like a fun, lighthearted song.”

“I’m dreaming on my lunch break in PB, the year is 1885

Got the whole beach to myself, not one Wavestorm in sight”

Chorduroy is drummer Leland Schenk, left, singer and guitarist Taylor Sandoval and bassist Trevor McDonough. (Nik Gigena)

Sandoval and bassist Trevor McDonough make it a point to stress that they don’t actually hate Pacific Beach, and that the name was inspired by the track “I Hate Surfing in HB” by Orange County hardcore band D.I. That songs lists similar frustrations in its lyrics.

Their tongue-in-cheek song has elicited positive feedback from listeners, with many of them adding the track to their personal playlists on Spotify, band members said. This enthusiastic response was perhaps most notable during Chorduroy’s recent sold-out show at Queen Bee’s in North Park.

“There was this random girl that none of us had met who came up to us and said she knew all the words,” Sandoval recalled. “That was crazy. It was really inspiring for us.”

The band members also recognize that now is a uniquely important time for performing musicians. As pandemic restrictions are relaxing, there is an intense demand for live entertainment, especially in cities with music scenes as vibrant as San Diego.



“People are starved for these kinds of events,” Sandoval said. “After being stuck inside for the past year, everyone wants to go out and do something on a Saturday night.”

Chordoroy frontman Taylor Sandoval crowd surfing during the band’s June set at Queen Bee’s in North Park.

(Nik Gigena)

An audience chomping at the bit for live music mixed with a popular new single could have helped the band fill the 300-person-capacity Queen Bee’s in June.

In addition to leading Chorduroy, Sandoval runs a project called Superstition Presents, a social media-based promotion enterprise that promotes local artists in the music scene. During quarantine, Sandoval helped organize a live stream festival through Superstition called Better Days Festival that included revered indie bands like Death Lens and Levitation Room.

“My whole idea was to put on really cool, big, live shows and fun mini-festivals,” he said. “I use that as a way to make money on the side to support our music habits. And through that, we’ve been able to get to know everyone that plays shows around town. It’s a great way to make friends and network with musicians.”

The band’s most recent single, “Velcro on my Shoes,” is a breezy track that incorporates elements of lofi, similar to Mac DeMarco or Boy Pablo. Reverb-drenched guitar over a straightforward drum beat releases into a stop-and-go bridge with an eruption of rolling snare fills.

Decidedly less cheeky than “Surfing in PB,” the change of pace demonstrates the band’s range and eclectic capabilities. The band hopes to release a full EP by the end of next month, Sandoval said.

Chorduroy’s next show is set for Aug. 28 at Queen Bee’s, where they will share the stage with local bands Alternative Citizens and Buddah Trixie. Presale tickets are already sold out, but a limited number of tickets will be available at the door on the day of the event.

Fans can follow Chorduroy on social media for upcoming shows and other updates.