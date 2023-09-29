Third annual San Diego Coastal Art Studios Tour - 9/16/2023
Ceramics artist Sue DeWulf, draws inspiration from popular culture, retro containers and nostalgic toys. (Criselda Yee)
A bicyclist with a flower-covered bike riding past the Pacfic Beach home of artist Dot Renshaw. (Criselda Yee)
Dot Renshaw’s Pacific Beach home and studio was one of the two studio tours in PB. The other two homes on the 2023 tour were in La Jolla. (Criselda Yee)
Polymer clay artist Denise Pinnell displayed her Steampunk wall art, particularly aquatic sea life, in her “Fish Out of Water” series. (Criselda Yee)
The fish-themed Stempunk wall art of polymer clay artist Denise Pinnell. (Criselda Yee)
A ceramic dachshund baker with its assistant created by Sue DeWulf. (Criselda Yee)
Pacific Beach studio of artist Dot Renshaw. (Criselda Yee)
Artist Dot Renshaw talking with tour attendees. (Criselda Yee)
Artist and Pacific Beach resident Dot Renshaw with one of her recent paintings, “Black’s Beach by Torrey Pines.” (Criselda Yee)
Tour attendee Ann-Marie Kesler looking at ceramics created by Elizabeth Woolrych. (Criselda Yee)
Art studios tour attendees in the courtyard of Dot Renshaw’s Pacific Beach home, where several artists displayed their works. (Criselda Yee)
Attendee Victoria McFarland talking with artist Mona Ray. (Criselda Yee)
Multimedia artist Karen Jones with some of the quilts she made. (Criselda Yee)
Pacific Beach resident and artist Leah Higgins welcomed visitors to her yard and studio. (Criselda Yee)
This mature tree in the courtyard outside Leah Higgins’ studio was planted by revered San Diego horticulturist Kate Sessions, dubbed “The Mother of Balboa Park.” Sessions was the original owner of this Irving Gill-designed home. (Criselda Yee)
Artist Leah Higgins, center, chatting with tour attendees inside her art studio. (Criselda Yee)
Artist Leah Higgins with some of her artwork. (Criselda Yee)
Artist Leah Higgins with a handpainted cabinet in her Pacific Beach studio. (Criselda Yee)
Tour attendees looking at woodworking artist Dave Stencil’s coasters designed as nostalgic book covers and inlaid cutting boards. (Criselda Yee)
Dekker Stencil sold water and fresh-picked tomatoes while his sister, Tenley, sold her artwork that consisted of air drying clay and air plants. (Criselda Yee)
Pots, dinnerware and serveware created by clay artist Nancy Barbour. (Criselda Yee)
Clay artist Nancy Barbour with her display of dinnerware and serveware. (Criselda Yee)
Lisa Maywood with her collection of custom-crafted glass art. (Criselda Yee)
Lisa Maywood holding her piece called “Sunrise.” (Criselda Yee)
Gourd artist Grace Swanson with some of her artwork. (Criselda Yee)
Mosaic artist Pam Jara with her handmade, one-of-a-kind garden art using glass, resin, beads, ceramics and tempered glass. (Criselda Yee)
Artist Kathryn Redding Stephens with some of her paintings. (Criselda Yee)
Sharon Hinckley with her floral, landscape and still-life watercolor paintings. (Criselda Yee)