PB Monthly.svg
Ceramics artist Sue DeWulf, draws inspiration from popular culture, retro containers and nostalgic toys.
28 Images

Third annual San Diego Coastal Art Studios Tour - 9/16/2023

PB 2023 art studios tour 5.jpg

Ceramics artist Sue DeWulf, draws inspiration from popular culture, retro containers and nostalgic toys.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 1.jpg

A bicyclist with a flower-covered bike riding past the Pacfic Beach home of artist Dot Renshaw.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 2.jpg

Dot Renshaw’s Pacific Beach home and studio was one of the two studio tours in PB. The other two homes on the 2023 tour were in La Jolla.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 3.jpg

Polymer clay artist Denise Pinnell displayed her Steampunk wall art, particularly aquatic sea life, in her “Fish Out of Water” series.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 4.jpg

The fish-themed Stempunk wall art of polymer clay artist Denise Pinnell.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 6.jpg

A ceramic dachshund baker with its assistant created by Sue DeWulf.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 7.jpg

Pacific Beach studio of artist Dot Renshaw.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 8.jpg

Artist Dot Renshaw talking with tour attendees.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 9.jpg

Artist and Pacific Beach resident Dot Renshaw with one of her recent paintings, “Black’s Beach by Torrey Pines.”  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 10.jpg

Tour attendee Ann-Marie Kesler looking at ceramics created by Elizabeth Woolrych.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 11.jpg

Art studios tour attendees in the courtyard of Dot Renshaw’s Pacific Beach home, where several artists displayed their works.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 12.jpg

Attendee Victoria McFarland talking with artist Mona Ray.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 13.jpg

Multimedia artist Karen Jones with some of the quilts she made.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 14.jpg

Pacific Beach resident and artist Leah Higgins welcomed visitors to her yard and studio.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 15.jpg

This mature tree in the courtyard outside Leah Higgins’ studio was planted by revered San Diego horticulturist Kate Sessions, dubbed “The Mother of Balboa Park.” Sessions was the original owner of this Irving Gill-designed home.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 16.jpg

Artist Leah Higgins, center, chatting with tour attendees inside her art studio.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 17.jpg

Artist Leah Higgins with some of her artwork.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 18.jpg

Artist Leah Higgins with a handpainted cabinet in her Pacific Beach studio.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 19.jpg

Tour attendees looking at woodworking artist Dave Stencil’s coasters designed as nostalgic book covers and inlaid cutting boards.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 20.jpg

Dekker Stencil sold water and fresh-picked tomatoes while his sister, Tenley, sold her artwork that consisted of air drying clay and air plants.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 21.jpg

Pots, dinnerware and serveware created by clay artist Nancy Barbour.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 22.jpg

Clay artist Nancy Barbour with her display of dinnerware and serveware.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 23.jpg

Lisa Maywood with her collection of custom-crafted glass art.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 24.jpg

Lisa Maywood holding her piece called “Sunrise.”  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 25.jpg

Gourd artist Grace Swanson with some of her artwork.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 26.jpg

Mosaic artist Pam Jara with her handmade, one-of-a-kind garden art using glass, resin, beads, ceramics and tempered glass.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 27.jpg

Artist Kathryn Redding Stephens with some of her paintings.  (Criselda Yee)

PB 2023 art studios tour 28.jpg

Sharon Hinckley with her floral, landscape and still-life watercolor paintings.  (Criselda Yee)

Copyright © 2023, PB Monthly | CA Notice of Collection