Annya Moore and Fabian Diaz.
19 Images

Summer movie night at Pacific Beach Library - 6/20/2023

PB movie night 2023 - 9.jpg

Annya Moore and Fabian Diaz.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB movie night 2023 - 7.jpg

Anna Petrova, Tori Venegas and Ana Diaz.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB movie night 2023 - 8.jpg

The Rev. Mary Lynn Coulson from St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church with Helen and Thomas Davies.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB movie night 2023 - 1.jpg

Kla-Bada Bee and Heather Kurtz.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB movie night 2023 - 2.jpg

Seth, Matt and Auburn Williams from St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church volunteered at the event by distributing refreshments.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB movie night 2023 - 5.jpg

Friends of the PB Library members Sylvia Wackerman and Rosemary Bishop at the book sale held during movie night.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB movie night 2023 - 6.jpg

Yoga instructor Kla-Bada Bee, center, leading yoga exercises before the movie.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB movie night 2023 - 10.jpg

Brandon, Lorenzo and Gloria Young.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB movie night 2023 - 11.jpg

Selah and Masey Blackmore.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB movie night 2023 - 12.jpg

Maedha Begur and Mateo Santizo.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB movie night 2023 - 13.jpg

Beppe Raffa and Marco Brichetti.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB movie night 2023 - 14.jpg

Movie projectionist Jack Winemiller.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB movie night 2023 - 3.jpg

Volunteer Rachel Portilla with information about PB Library programs and services.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB movie night 2023 - 4.jpg

Rebecca Smith, youth services librarian at the PB Library.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB movie night 2023 - 15.jpg

Stephen and Lexi Kumar with Christine, Davis and Olivia Henry.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB movie night 2023 - 16.jpg

Isaiah Chenault and Lily Alvarez.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB movie night 2023 - 17.jpg

Mica Myers and Ryan Turman with children Romeo and Olivia.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB movie night 2023 - 18.jpg

The Pacific Beach/Taylor Library is among local venues that hosts the county’s free Summer Movies in the Park series.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB movie night 2023 - 19.jpg

The Pacific Beach/Taylor Library is among local venues that hosts the county’s free Summer Movies in the Park series.  (Milan Kovacevic)

1/19