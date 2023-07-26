PB Monthly.svg
Bianca Martinez and Daniel Nierman.
Pacific Beach’s ‘Concerts on the Green’ - 7/23/2023

Bianca Martinez and Daniel Nierman.  (Milan Kovacevic)

The band Full Strength started off the 2023 “Concerts on the Green” series in Pacific Beach on July 23.  (Milan Kovacevic)

Maggie Flood holding 16-month-old Natalie Nodland.  (Milan Kovacevic)

Damon Westwood with his mother, Darice Westwood.  (Milan Kovacevic)

Bobbie Keen and Helen Didek.  (Milan Kovacevic)

Tim McVey and Molly McNab.  (Milan Kovacevic)

Paul Primrose and Melissa McLenon.  (Milan Kovacevic)

The Settle family — Darren, Jackson, Troy and Brianna.  (Milan Kovacevic)

Kevin McCarthy with 6-year-old Jay Volas.  (Milan Kovacevic)

Tony Haidar with Angelica Green, who is holding dog Oscar.  (Milan Kovacevic)

Larry Keller, dog Zoe and Marlene Barr.  (Milan Kovacevic)

Jenn and Jeremy Malecha with dog J.J.  (Milan Kovacevic)

Sandy and Todd Webster.  (Milan Kovacevic)

Santi Teran and Andres Velazquez.  (Milan Kovacevic)

Elyse Languirand and Sherry Gandy.  (Milan Kovacevic)

Melissa and Erlinda Obtera.  (Milan Kovacevic)

The Stromack family — Brandon, Caden and Jennifer.  (Milan Kovacevic)

“Concerts on the Green” attendees listening to the band Full Strength.  (Milan Kovacevic)

Those attending the free “Concerts on the Green” series have beautiful city and water views from Kate Sessions Park in Pacific Beach.  (Milan Kovacevic)

Many attendees were on their feet and dancing to the music of Full Strength.  (Milan Kovacevic)

