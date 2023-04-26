Pam Egan and Cathy Sprecco greeting guests at the check-in table.
Pacific Beach Woman’s Club high tea - 4/22/2023

Pam Egan and Cathy Sprecco greeting guests at the check-in table.  (Criselda Yee)

The Mission Bay High School Chamber Orchestra provided musical entertainment.  (Criselda Yee)

Karl Jaedtke serving as the tea’s master of ceremonies. Behind him is the Mission Bay High School Chamber Orchestra.  (Criselda Yee)

Sarah Blickenstaff, Kaylee Bills, Trish Reilly, Ellen Citrano, Dayle Taresh and Christina Wainwright.  (Criselda Yee)

Student volunteers from Mission Bay High School and Pacific Beach Middle School dressed in period costumes and waited on tables, serving tea and pastries.  (Criselda Yee)

Bryce Ham, Judy Trussell, Marilyn Brennan, Toni Laurence, Noreen Rios and David Vindrola.  (Criselda Yee)

Linda Duggan and Julia Lyon.  (Criselda Yee)

Patt Sietas, Laura Mitchell, Carol Simpson, Ginny Pence and Jo Vroman.  (Criselda Yee)

Portia Martin, Isabel Walton, Donna Walton and Ronda Kramer.  (Criselda Yee)

Sally Stoval and Helen Hillman.  (Criselda Yee)

Rae Ann Fields, Becky Tracy and Christina Cunningham.  (Criselda Yee)

Jo Vroman  (Criselda Yee)

Student volunteers London Moreno, Lea Escobedo-Suarez, Olivia Constable, Gabrielle Chappell, Chelsea Long, Camilla Figueroa and Kat Wenger.  (Criselda Yee)

Robin Whitney, Tracy Oakley and Joann Nagel.  (Criselda Yee)

Ryoko and Greg Daunoras.  (Criselda Yee)

Rhonda King and Tamara Fanning.  (Criselda Yee)

Grizelda Perez and Michelle Scherrer.  (Criselda Yee)

Sarah Blickenstaff and Kaylee Bills.  (Criselda Yee)

High tea attendees.  (Criselda Yee)

Student volunteers from Mission Bay High School and Pacific Beach Middle School getting ready to serve tea.  (Criselda Yee)

