Pacific Beach Concerts in the Park - 7/24/2022

Captain J & the Jive Crew opened Pacific Beach’s Concerts on the Green series on July 24 in Kate Sessions Park. (Milan Kovacevic)
Katy Wilding, dog Leo Watson, Tom Watson and Jenny Cairncross. (Milan Kovacevic)
Matt Greene and Kelly Burns. (Milan Kovacevic)
Maxwell Bedley and Zoe Siddall doing stretches. (Milan Kovacevic)
Jody Ross and Patti Barnhill. (Milan Kovacevic)
Ed Carroll and Diann James. (Milan Kovacevic)
The Gomez family — Autumn and Ellie Grace with their parents, Atom and Kristel. (Milan Kovacevic)
Maria McMillan, Julia Eldrenkamp and Nate Doerr. (Milan Kovacevic)
Oscar Marroquin and Marguerite Middaugh. (Milan Kovacevic)
Pascal Camarillo and Madelyn Hofele. (Milan Kovacevic)
Dr. David Libs, Nikki Sachman and Thanos Karas. (Milan Kovacevic)
PB Town Council board member Trisha Goolsby and volunteer Dalton Rodda. (Milan Kovacevic)
Concert attendees dancing to the music. (Milan Kovacevic)
Attendees at Pacific Beach’s Concerts on the Green. (Milan Kovacevic)