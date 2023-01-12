Sarah and Tommy Patrick.
18 Images

Pacific Beach 2022 Holiday Parade

PB Holiday Parade 2022 - 1.jpg

Sarah and Tommy Patrick.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB Holiday Parade 2022 - 2.jpg

Vicki Williams holding dog Tony and Susie DeLacy with dog Lilly.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB Holiday Parade 2022 - 3.jpg

Sarah Davidson and Taylor Eicher.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB Holiday Parade 2022 - 4.jpg

Jenny Cairncross, Tom Watson with dog Leo Watson, Kari Lyn Merlos and John Snead.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB Holiday Parade 2022 - 5.jpg

Everly and Brittany Syz.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB Holiday Parade 2022 - 6.jpg

Barbara Ayers with dog Doodle walking in the PB Holiday Parade.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB Holiday Parade 2022 - 7.jpg

Carmen Peters with dog Zoey.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB Holiday Parade 2022 - 8.jpg

Tracee and Kylee Hollingsworth with dog Anchor.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB Holiday Parade 2022 - 9.jpg

Jamie and Alyssa Solomon with dog Riley.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB Holiday Parade 2022 - 10.jpg

Jason and Christine Moore with dog Sir Roger Moore.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB Holiday Parade 2022 - 11.jpg

Corey, Natasha and Preston Leadbeater with dog Dani.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB Holiday Parade 2022 - 12.jpg

Gerald Candrian and Jena Neuman with dog J.J.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB Holiday Parade 2022 - 13.jpg

Tamra Earlywine with dog Buttercup.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB Holiday Parade 2022 - 14.jpg

Annabel Matson and Kelly Ryback with horse Chewie.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB Holiday Parade 2022 - 15.jpg

Austin and Presley Cooper with dog Jeter.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB Holiday Parade 2022 - 16.jpg

Maria and Joseph Capp with dog Crystal.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB Holiday Parade 2022 - 17.jpg

Tyler Kent giving Hudson Kent a bicycle ride.  (Milan Kovacevic)

PB Holiday Parade 2022 - 18.jpg

Diana Kulhanek with dog Bonney.  (Milan Kovacevic)

1/18