Pacific Beach 2022 Holiday Parade

Sarah and Tommy Patrick. (Milan Kovacevic)
Vicki Williams holding dog Tony and Susie DeLacy with dog Lilly. (Milan Kovacevic)
Sarah Davidson and Taylor Eicher. (Milan Kovacevic)
Jenny Cairncross, Tom Watson with dog Leo Watson, Kari Lyn Merlos and John Snead. (Milan Kovacevic)
Everly and Brittany Syz. (Milan Kovacevic)
Barbara Ayers with dog Doodle walking in the PB Holiday Parade. (Milan Kovacevic)
Carmen Peters with dog Zoey. (Milan Kovacevic)
Tracee and Kylee Hollingsworth with dog Anchor. (Milan Kovacevic)
Jamie and Alyssa Solomon with dog Riley. (Milan Kovacevic)
Jason and Christine Moore with dog Sir Roger Moore. (Milan Kovacevic)
Corey, Natasha and Preston Leadbeater with dog Dani. (Milan Kovacevic)
Gerald Candrian and Jena Neuman with dog J.J. (Milan Kovacevic)
Tamra Earlywine with dog Buttercup. (Milan Kovacevic)
Annabel Matson and Kelly Ryback with horse Chewie. (Milan Kovacevic)
Austin and Presley Cooper with dog Jeter. (Milan Kovacevic)
Maria and Joseph Capp with dog Crystal. (Milan Kovacevic)
Tyler Kent giving Hudson Kent a bicycle ride. (Milan Kovacevic)
Diana Kulhanek with dog Bonney. (Milan Kovacevic)