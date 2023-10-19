PB Monthly.svg
Driver killed after SUV goes off road, hits tree in Mission Bay Park

The woman was driving north on Ingraham Street and turning onto West Mission Bay Drive when she lost control and went off the ramp shortly after 9 p.m.

By City News Service
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO — 

A 32-year-old driver was killed after she drove off a road and struck a tree in Mission Bay Park on Wednesday night, police said.

The woman was driving an SUV pulling a small camper trailer north on Ingraham Street and turning onto West Mission Bay Drive when she lost control and went off the road shortly after 9 p.m., police said.

Police said she was driving too fast for the turn.

The woman died before she could be taken to a hospital. It was not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Her name wasn’t released.

