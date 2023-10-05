San Diego just took a key step toward a sweeping street vendor crackdown. Here’s what it would do, and where

San Diego took a key step Thursday toward cracking down on rule-breaking downtown sidewalk vendors and on vendors in parks and beaches who use free-speech claims to skirt city restrictions on where they can operate.

A City Council committee unanimously approved a complex and comprehensive enforcement framework that city officials say will help restore the look and feel of many popular tourist areas flooded with vendors in recent years.

Downtown merchant groups and the Padres hailed the new enforcement framework, which officials plan to transform into a new ordinance that would replace the city’s 18-month-old sidewalk vendor law.

Community leaders in coastal neighborhoods praised the city for trying to help, but they said a complete ban on commercial activity at beaches and shoreline parks would be a better solution than cracking down on First Amendment abuses.

Councilmember Jennifer Campbell, who has spearheaded the city’s street vendor law and the proposed revisions, said the new framework is the right compromise for San Diego.

“The amendments will create a balance between protecting constitutional rights and maintaining public order, while preserving the vibrant character of our communities and the city’s public spaces,” she said. “We aim to create an environment where permitted vendors can continue to flourish, providing valuable services and unique offerings to our residents.”

One crucial element of the new framework, approved 3-0 by the council’s Community and Neighborhood Services Committee, is that it lets the city more easily impound the carts of vendors officials call rogue.

Police and park rangers would have broad latitude to immediately impound carts when they believe vendors are breaking city rules, obstructing sidewalks or creating unsanitary conditions.

Merchants in downtown, the East Village, Little Italy and the sidewalks around Petco Park say those areas get flooded each weekend by food vendors who have been accused of threatening and intimidating other vendors and operators of brick-and-mortar businesses.

“This amendment is a crucial step in addressing the severe negative health and safety impacts that have been plaguing these areas,” said Michael Trimble, executive director of the Gaslamp Quarter Association.

The Padres said the crackdown has been a long time coming.

“Over the last several years we have consistently voiced our concerns over the unsafe conditions that have been caused by certain vendors in the ballpark district,” said Diana Puetz, the team’s vice president of public affairs. “The aggressive behavior many of these vendors have displayed toward our employees and city code enforcement officers underscores the need for the Police Department to have the ability to intervene and enforce the ordinance.”

Puetz said there have been multiple incidents of fires, hot grease spills and other dangerous situations.

“These incidents not only endanger our fans but also place a burden on our employees,” she said.

The impoundment rules are modeled after a similar crackdown in Orange, a city near Anaheim that had been dealing with the same kind of scofflaw vendors for years.

The proposal would eliminate warnings for first offenses and move directly to fines and impounding.

Criteria for impounding would include failing to provide identification, failing to remove sale items that violate city rules, blocking pedestrian pathways, creating unsanitary or unsafe conditions and not having a health permit, vending permit or business license.

An aide to Mayor Todd Gloria promised Thursday that the mayor would provide enough additional police officers needed for the crackdown on rogue vendors.

The crackdown on vendors who use free speech claims to skirt city rules is less clear-cut, officials said.

The proposed framework aims to clearly define the difference between vending, which is commercial activity, and protected speech, which is limited by law to authentically political and religious activity.

“The proposal includes amending the sidewalk vending ordinance to no longer exempt people engaged in expressive activities, but instead establish reasonable rules and regulations for people engaged in expressive activities to balance between protecting constitutional rights and maintaining public order,” said Venus Molina, Campbell’s chief of staff and lead author of the proposal.

Several magicians, buskers and other street performers objected to the proposal, contending it could ban them from Balboa Park and other areas where they have operated for years.

“Why are we paying the price for what rogue vendors have done?” said William Dorsett, who plays music and does live spray painting.

Dorsett said the city could face litigation if it goes too far in restricting the rights of performers.

“There are lawyers standing by, waiting to see what you do,” he said.

Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, whose district includes downtown and Balboa Park, said Dorsett and other critics need to understand that the city is trying to help them, not hurt them.

“We have to evaluate whether there is a difference between what the First Amendment protects for buskers as opposed to hot dog vendors,” Whitburn said. “We are not equating the two; in fact, we are pointing out the differences.”

Molina vowed Thursday to work with buskers while refining the new framework into an ordinance. She will get help with that from City Attorney Mara Elliott’s staff.

Under the approved framework, activities that would remain protected include artistic performances and speaking, proselytizing or expressing religious, political, philosophical or ideological messages.

In addition, the city would continue to allow exemptions for vendors of merchandise that is “inextricably intertwined” with a statement carrying a religious, political, philosophical or ideological message, such as an environmental group selling shirts about climate change.

The revisions would eliminate exemptions for selling things like jewelry, pottery, butter, incense and incense burners whose vendors cite free and protected expression.

The framework creates specific, limited areas designated for free speech activity, and those areas would be made available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Coastal leaders say it’s not enough to distinguish between legitimate and illegitimate free speech, contending that no vending or commercial activity of any kind should be allowed at beaches or in shoreline parks.

The Coastal Coalition, a group of coastal neighborhood leaders, said the city should follow the lead of state and national parks, which prohibit all commercial activity.

“Ban all commercial activity from shoreline parks and beaches, mirroring national and state park rules — period, end of sentence,” said La Jolla community leader Catherine Douglass.

Campbell said she expects to present a proposed ordinance to the full City Council for approval by the end of the year.