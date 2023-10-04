Mission Bay High senior among National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has named a Mission Bay High School senior as a semifinalist in its 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Chelsea A. Long was among the more than 16,000 semifinalists listed in the 69th annual program on Sept. 13.

“These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring,” program officials said.

To be considered for a scholarship, students will have to fulfill several requirements before being named finalists. About 95 percent of semifinalists are expected to make the next round of competition. Of the finalists, around half will receive a scholarship and the title of Merit Scholar, officials said.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is financially supported by various sources, including 320 business organizations and higher education institutions.

To qualify as semifinalists, students had to earn qualifying test scores during their junior year on the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Officials said more than 1.3 million juniors nationwide took that exam. Those named as semifinalists represent less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors.

To become a finalist, students will need to complete an application that includes their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and their honors and awards received. They must also be recommended by a high school official, write an essay and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm their earlier test performance.

The finalists will be announced in February 2024. Students who earn a scholarship will be announced between April and July 2024.

