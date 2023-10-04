Annual Pacific Beach study expanded to learn more about community’s transportation trends

A bicyclist was among those logged by a volunteer during the Pacific Beach Counts data gathering period from 3 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Whether strolling from the Better Buzz on Mission Boulevard to the beach or cycling to the 12-mile bike path loop, Pacific Beach has increasingly become known for its walkability and bikeability.

“It’s one thing to say, more anecdotally, ‘People love to walk and bike in PB.’ But when we have actual hard numbers, we can show they really do,” said Katie Matchett, president of beautifulPB.

Since 2015, the community organization has made it its mission to understand the transportation methods in Pacific Beach and how the collective community can come together to improve them.

Each year, on a warm Saturday in August, volunteers come together under the leadership of beautifulPB to take a community traffic count. This year it was conducted between 3 and 5 p.m. on Aug. 5 at 10 locations.

Volunteers are assigned certain streets and keep track of the number of pedestrians, bicyclists, skaters and scooter riders. The count happens every August because it is gathered with the intention of representing a typical summer day in Pacific Beach, Matchett said.

“Initially what we wanted to do was to gather some information just to get a sense of (how) some of these interventions that we’re putting in place (through PB Pathways) have been making an impact on how people move around in PB,” Matchett said. “From there, it did kind of broaden to just be an evaluation of how generally people are getting around — a way of gauging what streets people tend to use non-motorized transportation on.

“Where are people walking, biking (and) skating? What are the highest traffic roads? Just to kind of give us a sense where we might focus improvements or where we’re seeing issues,” she said.

The count collaborates with the goals for PB Pathways, which are streets designated for special treatment to promote non-vehicle travel.

The count typically focuses on five or six of the main streets at the heart of Pacific Beach, including Garnet Avenue, Diamond Street, Law Street and Hornblend Street, among others.

“We do a set number of five or six streets we try to count every single year so that we have kind of consistent data over the course of our entire count, and then we can really look for if we’re seeing general trends over time in how people are moving around and not just that snapshot of single day,” Matchett said.

The goal of the count is to help learn how people move throughout the area and recognize the ways in which non-motorized transportation can be encouraged and improved, she said.

“It can help us identify locations where the infrastructure that’s in place isn’t matching the needs or desires of the community,” Matchett said. “So, for instance, if we’re seeing people riding a lot on sidewalks on their bikes or their e-scooters, that’s telling us there’s something about that street that’s making them uncomfortable riding in the actual roadway. It can help us point to where there’s a problem with that.”

Something new beautifulPB did this year was documenting information about streets outside of the PB central area.

“All of the past years we’ve really focused on that central beach area, but this year we did expand to include a couple of locations outside of that core,” she said. “We went further east along Lamont Street which turns into Soledad Road. That’s still along our PB Pathways network. In addition to that, we’ve been hearing community requests for traffic calming along that corridor, requests for an improved crossing midway up the hill where there’s access to the playground at Kate Sessions Park. We wanted to count there.”

Matchett said the group hopes to use this data to help neighbors and representatives alike continue to talk about improvements for the community’s streets and pathways.

“In terms of our advocacy, we’d like to take this data and be able to go continue to do work with city staff and decision makers. We’ve sent it to city staff and we’ve sent it to our council office,” she said.

“When they come to us with questions, we go to them with requests for improvements on particular locations. We have this data to help us back up and tell our story. We want to use this to help the community with the kinds of improvements that everyone wants,” Matchett said.

As the group looks forward to next year’s count, Matchett said beautifulPB welcomes everyone to help out with the endeavor.

“It’s helpful to have data to help tell the story of why those improvements are necessary, but we can’t cover all of PB with only a handful of volunteers,” Matchett said “I think people hear ‘traffic count’ and think it’s like some big intimidating thing, but it’s really quite easy. Anybody can do it. It doesn’t require expertise to participate.”

To read each annual report from 2015 to 2023 and to learn more, visit beautifulpb.com/pb-counts.