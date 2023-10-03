Pacific Beach residents star in horror comedy perfect for Halloween

Pacific Beach resident and actress Caroline Amiguet in her role as Laura in the film “Everybody Dies By The End.”

While the fun and tradition of Halloween typically only lasts a day or two, a toxic workplace can last a lifetime, according to the indie film “Everybody Dies By The End.”

Filmed entirely in San Diego and starring Pacific Beach residents Vinny Curran and Caroline Amiguet, the 90-minute movie debuted as a digital release in late September.

Brendan Cahalan, Bill Oberst, Jr. and and Iliyana Apostolova also star.

The film centers around the character Alfred Costella, played by Curran. Costella is described as a “cult classic horror director” who hires a documentary crew to film his final film.

Of course, there is a dark twist — viewers will just have to watch the “mockumentary” to discover if everybody does indeed end up dead.

Pacific Beach resident Vinny Curran in his role as Alfred Costella in the indie film “Everybody Dies By The End.” (Courtesy — Children of Celluloid)

Curran, known to many in Pacific Beach as co-owner and bartender at Thrusters Lounge on Mission Boulevard, seems a perfect fit for the role as the intense Costella.

Ian Tripp, who co-directed the film with Ryan Schafer, said he actually wrote the role specifically for the bartender after a couple of casual meetings — and a lot of beer.

“Everybody Dies By The End” is the first feature film from Tripp and Schafer.

The film premiered in the United Kingdom in August 2022 at FrightFest, and followed that up with showings at several other international film festivals.

The film garnered several wins at the 2023 San Diego Film Awards, including “Best Lead Actor” for Curran, “Best Supporting Actor” for Brendan Cahalan and “Best Ensemble Cast.”

Co-directors Tripp and Schafer were nominated for “Best Narrative Feature Film.”

Curran, a graduate of Grossmont High School, said he moved to Pacific Beach in 1996 and became partner in the bar in 2011.

“Thrusters is a very specific-style grungy dive bar; it’s a local favorite,” Curran said.

Vinny Curran inside his Pacific Beach bar Thrusters Lounge. (Courtesy — Trash Can Danny)

For the film, Curran said he was grateful to have someone reach out to him, and since then, he’s made several movies with Tripp. Curran has a stage and theater background, and previously appeared in “Resolution” and “Spring.”

“I play a moviemaker who ends up starting a cult; it’s very similar to running a bar, where they praise me like a cult leader,” Curran joked.

Amiguet, who plays Laura in the film, said she became involved in the movie through a filmmaker she worked with before.

“It’s fun to play and it’s like theater in a way,” she said. Amiguet described the crew as “extremely creative and edgy” and the movie itself as “sic.”

“Get ready to go on a ride!” Amiguet said. “It’s quite intense, very unique, a very interesting idea. It works on your psyche a little bit.”

She said from the beginning the script was quite solid.

“The concept of the cast was the crew and the crew was the cast meant you had to be your character all the time,” she said.

Since shooting for the film began during the pandemic, Amiguet said the cast and crew quarantined together, which added a layer of intensity to the production.

“(It was) the pressure of powering through during a difficult time for the planet, and still doing acting with young filmmakers who were driven and not giving up,” Amiguet said. “We all were doing art and that’s what we wanted to do.”

Although it could be scary, she said the experience “served me for the role, and everyone was very good.”

Born in Paris, France, and growing up in Switzerland, Amiguet and her husband have been living in Pacific Beach for the past 14 years. She describes the community as “a little piece of heaven.”

Amiguet is a stage, TV, film and voice-over actor who produced and starred in “Love All You Have Left,” an indie feature film shot entirely at her PB home.

She recently performed a solo show and directed the short play “2 Weeks with Ma Mere,” based on a real-life visit from her mother, with the Mesa College Theatre Company.

Her next big project began on Oct. 1. She appears throughout this month in “The Red Lamp,” a comedy play at the Community Actor’s Theatre in Oak Park.

When not working, Amiguet said she enjoys the beach and being outdoors, and can often be found walking with her dogs.

Ian Tripp, co-director of “Everybody Dies By The End,” his first feature length film. (Courtesy — Children of Celluloid)

Tripp said he’s been in love with filmmaking from his teenage years. He has produced and directed several local-based films and shorts, and has been an actor.

He referred to the film as “a mentally ill dark comedy,” and said in order to catch the characters’ secondary ulterior motives, “it doesn’t hurt to watch the film twice.”

A San Diego native, Tripp has lived throughout the region and now calls San Carlos home.

“I can’t even pinpoint my favorite scene,” Tripp said. “I love all of the movie. We got to make what we wanted and then some.”

Tripp said some key moments while making the film involved the special effects and craftsmanship aspects.

“You write it, but then have to figure out how to put it all together,” he said, referring to the film as “a mentally ill dark comedy.”

Three locations were used — a basement in San Diego, Tripp’s family home in San Carlos and a desert mountain ranch in Jamul.

“Being in San Diego only helped us, as it’s a bit more home-grown and supportive than filming in LA,” Tripp said. “No one has ever stopped us when we film here, and people were excited to help us.”

Since production wrapped, Tripp’s upcoming works include “Sincerely Saul,” “Manny Moondog” and “Normy.” Amiguet appears in “Sincerely Saul,” while Curran appears in all three films.

Curran isn’t one to let fame change who he is.

“I will just keep making movies and working at a bar that I own, spreading joy to other people — everybody has their own issues,” he quipped.

Curran said he has no plans on leaving Pacific Beach for the big city lights anytime soon.

“I have a little scooter and I can park right in front wherever I go. I love the burrito options, I love to entertain people and PB is a destination spot. It has everything you need,” he said.

For more information about Curran or Amiguet, follow them on Instagram and other social media sites.

“Everybody Dies By The End” can be seen through Video On Demand and digital releases. They include Google Play, and YouTube On Demand. Rollouts will happen continuously throughout the year.