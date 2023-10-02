PB Monthly.svg
Fire tears through storage building at Campland on the Bay

San Diego firefighters worked to put out two-alarm fire of a commercial building at the boat launch ramp at Campland on the Bay on Mission Bay on Monday.
(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The two-alarm fire at the Pacific Beach campsite was reported at 2 p.m.

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
PACIFIC BEACH — 

Fire ripped through a storage facility at a popular Mission Bay campsite Monday, sending up a thick plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles.

The two-alarm fire at Campland on the Bay was reported about 2 p.m., and crews were on the scene in four minutes, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

It took about 50 minutes to douse the flames in the large warehouse, fire department spokesperson Mónica Muñoz said.

The building was destroyed.

The site, which houses recreational rental items, was not open for business Monday.

The department said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that one person was being checked for smoke inhalation. Muñoz said no one was inside the building when crews arrived, and no one in the vicinity was evacuated.

Officials also said on X that they were trying to keep material out of the bay.

Debris, including white foam used to fight fires, made its way into the water until people constructed a sand berm to stop the flow.

Campland officials could not be immediately reached late Monday afternoon.

Staff photographer K.C. Alfred contributed to this report.

