Girls flag football off to a strong start at Mission Bay High School

Mission Bay’s Marisol Gongora, left, evading two Crawford Colts players and contributing to Mission Bay’s win on Sept. 12.

There is a new Buccaneers sports team to cheer for at Mission Bay High School this fall. It is varsity girls flag football.

In February, the California Interscholastic Federation — the official body that governs high school athletics — approved girls flag football as a varsity sport in California high schools starting with the 2023-24 school year.

This fall, 45 high schools across San Diego and Imperial counties are fielding teams.

Autumn Hayes intercepting a pass and scoring a touchdown at the Mission Bay versus Crawford game. (Heartlenz Photography)

Mission Bay High School is all in with girls’ flag football, with coaches Heather Nellis and Cherie Woods very excited.

Nellis said she is so impressed with the young talent coming out for flag football and the support the sport is receiving just four weeks into the season.

“We have received incredible support from all parts of the community,” Nellis said. “Coaches from the boys team have assisted with practices. The community and the district are providing funding and equipment. The Los Angeles Chargers donated uniforms for our team.”

Woods said 28 players are on the roster, “a lot for a 7 versus 7 sport.” Most are sophomores, but there is also a junior and four seniors.

Want to see a game? Mission Bay High’s girls flag football schedule







Oct. 3 - 4 p.m. at Kearny High







Oct. 5 - 5 p.m. at Morse High







Oct. 10 - 4 p.m. at home against Academy of Our Lady of Peace







Oct. 17 - 4 p.m. at Clairemont High







Oct. 24 - 5:30 p.m. at Madison High







Oct. 30 - 7 p.m. at Hoover High

“Coach Nellis and I approached this year as a building year,” Woods said. “Next year we plan on having both a junior varsity and a varsity team.”

Nellis said there are several differences between traditional high school football and girls’ flag football.

“First, the field dimensions are smaller,” she said. “Our field is 40 yards wide and 80 yards long and we use a slightly smaller ball.

“Second, each team plays only seven girls at a time,” Nellis said. “Third is the timing of the game. We use two 20-minute halves, with a running clock. That means the games will be fast. And a fourth difference — there is no kicking and no punting.”

For more on the rules, visit cifsds.org/sports/flag_foot.

Mission Bay High is off to a strong start, winning its first four games against San Ysidro (34-18), Crawford (48-0), Canyon Hills (36-0) and Lincoln (49-0).

The Buccaneers’ three co-captains said girls have many reasons to play flag football.

Mission Bay High School Girls Flag Football team co-captains Iris Brogan, Mary Reger and Hallie Bastian. (Cyril A. Reinicke)

“I have been told that I have a good throwing arm,” said co-captain Mary Reger, a junior who plays quarterback. “I have my dad to thank for that. He has always believed in me. He taught me to throw a perfect spiral.”

“When I was in ninth grade I went out for tackle football with all the boys. I love football so I thought, why not? I also played rugby,” said co-captain Hallie Bastian, a sophomore who plays wide receiver and corner back. “Now playing flag football has given me the opportunity to teach my teammates what I learned from playing tackle football.”

“I have always wanted to play football,” said co-captain Iris Brogan, a sophomore who plays wide receiver and free safety. “So when I heard CIF approved flag football I decided to tryout. It has definitely been worth it.”

Brogan, who also played varsity lacrosse and varsity water polo as a freshman, added, “I enjoy the physicality (of flag football) and definitely see an advantage with being more aggressive during the game. I just like everything about football and everything that goes along with it.”

What stands out about the Mission Bay team is the skill displayed on the field and the fun the players are having.

Before the Sept. 12 home game against Crawford High, the coaches and girls turned and applauded the 150-plus spectators in the stands. At the end of the game the coaches and players saluted the Crawford Colts and gave a shout-out to the officials as they walked off the field. These types of gestures translate into a positive vibe on campus.

Starting running back Mercedes Martinez during Mission Bay’s 48-0 win over Crawford on Sept. 12. (Heartlenz Photography)

There have been challenges for high schools launching a new varsity sport. First is the challenge of finding practice and game times on a field already scheduled with girls field hockey and boys football.

Another challenge is scheduling three officials for each game. The San Diego County Football Officials Association staffs boys and girls football games and it has definitely noticed an increased demand according to Greg Covington, head official at the Mission Bay/Crawford game.

“Anyone wanting to learn to officiate football can go to our website for training information. We will definitely need more officials going into the future,” Covington said. The website is sdcfoa.org.

As for the future of girls flag football now that CIF has sanctioned play, on the immediate front is showcasing the athleticism and skill of female high school athletes. Within weeks will be the excitement of the first CIF playoffs. Eventually, scholarships for girls who play at the college level.

“I think girls flag football is just another step forward to all of the possibilities for girls in sports,” said freshman wide receiver and running back Kenzi Dir.

