Parking meters coming to some popular Pacific Beach streets

Those visiting businesses along some of Pacific Beach’s most high-trafficked areas will soon have to pay for parking.

There will be a $1.25 per hour fee, with a maximum of two hours allowed, at 165 new meters that will apply to 208 parking spaces. The paid parking hours will be between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The meters are being installed on Garnet Avenue between Mission Boulevard and Fanuel Street, on Cass Street from Emerald Street to Grand Avenue, on Hornblend Street from Bayard Street to Mission Boulevard, and on Bayard Street between Hornblend Street and Grand Avenue.

Construction began on Sept. 18 with curb markings and parking space striping. The meters are expected to be operational by early November, according to city officials.

“The segments were selected with community input,” said Leslie Wolf Branscomb, a senior public information officer with the City of San Diego. “All the segments where meters are being implemented have existing two-hour time limits, serve commercial properties and experience high parking demand.”

When it comes to paying the fee, drivers will have to use something other than coins because the meters will not accept them, she said. Payment options are to use credit cards; mobile payment with Apple Pay, Android Pay or Samsung Pay; the ParkSmarter app (see sandiego.gov/parking/resources for details) and prepaid debit cards. Drivers can purchase a prepaid debit card at the City Treasurer’s Office, 1200 Third Ave. in downtown San Diego.

The parking meters were requested by the Pacific Beach Community Parking District (Discover Pacific Beach is the district’s designated advisory board) to promote parking turnover and assist local businesses with access, Wolf Branscomb said.

The meter zone was approved by the Pacific Beach Planning Group in November 2020, the San Diego City Council in August 2021 and the city was granted a Coastal Development Permit by the California Coastal Commission last August.

It is projected to cost around $81,000 to install the meters, with parking meter revenue paying for the current and future installation costs plus any maintenance, Wolf Branscomb said.

Future parking meter revenues can also be used to pay for various projects that address parking demand and mobility, she said. This includes bike parking, parking studies and alterations, enhanced lighting and pedestrian improvements.

A portion can also go towards Pacific Beach’s new electric shuttle service, The Beach Bug.

While the shuttle was free this summer during its pilot launch, a fee of $2.50 per rider and up to $5 per group of two or more will be instituted starting Oct. 16 to help pay for its continued operation and advertising, Wolf Branscomb said.

Trips will be free to youths (18 and under) and for riders taking the shuttle to or from the Balboa Avenue Transit Station, according to the shuttle’s website.

Rides can be requested by using the Ride Circuit mobile app. Those without a smartphone can call 858-258-9680.

“The city will be reviewing ridership data after the introduction of the fare,” Wolf Branscomb said. “Based on rider demand, the city may adjust operating hours to meet the needs of the community.”

From its launch on July 12 through Sept. 24 she said The Beach Bug had 13,304 passengers get free rides. For operating hours and other information visit tinyurl.com/PBbeachbug.