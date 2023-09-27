Pacific Beach residents cast votes to prioritize community improvement recommendations

For the first time, Pacific Beach residents had a direct say in identifying their community’s priorities in order to hopefully sway city officials when making budgeting decisions.

Approximately 114 residents filled the Crown Point Junior Music Academy auditorium for a joint Pacific Beach Town Council and Planning Group meeting on Sept. 20. They gathered to prioritize proposed community infrastructure projects for the city’s 2025 budget.

The proposals were divided into capital improvement projects (CIPs), stop sign placements and street repaving. Residents could cast 11 votes for 21 CIPs, two for five four-way stop signs and two among four street repaving proposals. They could give all their votes in a category to a single project or spread them among multiple proposals.

The list is for City Councilmember Joe LaCava so he can consult it when drawing up his priorities for District 1 infrastructure projects during the San Diego City Council’s budget planning process.

“This is a living social experiment,” said PB Town Council President Charlie Nieto. “This is brand new. No community other than ours has ever done this and this is the first time we’ve ever done this.”

Previously, the 14-member planning group devised the Pacific Beach infrastructure priority list, but gauging public sentiment through a vote was a matter of responsibility, said PB Planning Group Secretary Scott Chipman.

“We need to take accountability for the community that we live in,” Chipman said. “By doing this (vote), I think that’s a good step in the right direction.”

The 12 planning group members’ choices were closely aligned with those of the public. Nine of the public’s top picks were in the planners’ top 10.

The planners voted to adopt the public’s top four CIPs as the highest priority. It also went with the public’s top three choices for four-way stop sign locations and top three repaving proposals.

(To see the priority lists, see below.)

“It’s very helpful to me to see what the community has dedicated as priorities,” said planning group member Paige Beckerman. “That definitely influences my vote. … Being able to see different priorities that I hadn’t thought about was important to this process.”

Many of those present stated satisfaction with the process.

“I like that they’re asking us instead of telling us,” said Jody Steinberg. “It gives the people that live in this community a voice and an opportunity to give our perspective on what we feel is most important, so somebody else is not making the decision for us based on no community input.”

Judy Berry said she was impressed by the many residents seeking to influence decisions that directly impact them.

“It’s great to be able to participate and know what’s going on and have a say,” Berry said. “People came. That shows interest. I was kind of surprised at the crowd.”

Yet the praise was not without criticism.

Charles Berry said he learned about the meeting by chance when someone came to his home.

“It would be better to expand the process because you have to be available to come here and you have to know to come here,” he said. “It’s not something that was widely advertised.”

Madeline Damasceno agreed. In a community of 45,000 residents, the 114 participants account for 0.25 percent of the population.

“I think the neighborhood isn’t even aware that this meeting is going on,” Damasceno said. “It’s not really an indicator of the priorities of Pacific Beach. It’s 100 people.”

PB Town Council member Terri Lafferty said people who are involved in the community knew of the meeting and prepared for it.

“It would always be good to make as many people aware of what’s going on as possible,” Lafferty said. “I think the ones that have the time and care about the community know about it.”

Damasceno said she opposes construction of a lifeguard station in north PB, which was among the top four priority CIPs. She plans to rally her neighborhood against the project.

“If you look at the lifeguard station off the foot of Grand Avenue, what goes on there is pretty nasty,” she said. “It’s not what I want. I live right across the street. I’m staunchly against it. I’m just going to organize all of my neighbors to let Joe LaCava know how we feel and hopefully that has weight over 100 people who were told basically no information.”

Damasceno said the meeting didn’t provide complete details, such as cost, which might have swayed voters.

“If you knew how much the lifeguard station cost, you might change your mind about what we could do with that money,” she said. “There’s not a lot of information regarding the projects. ... It just looks pretty. There isn’t balanced information in terms of the pros and cons. So people aren’t getting the full picture.”

Sherry and Dan Pilkington said they came to support traffic regulating measures on Beryl and Lamont streets, which received the most votes from residents.

But because LaCava and City Council will change the list before it reaches the mayor’s office, Dan Pilkington questioned whether the exercise will yield any fruit.

“At work you get that all the time,” he said. “They ask the employees their opinion and nothing happens for it. Somebody, based on the budget or whatever, makes a completely different decision and then you’re left high and dry. Based on what the outcome is, does our vote matter?”

Living near the intersection of Beryl and Lamont streets, where Sherry Pilkington said traffic collisions occur on a weekly basis, she wondered how many more accidents will occur before action is taken.

“I think the timeline is a drawback,” she said. “From the time they do get submitted to the city, how long is it going to take to put in some of those measures?”

Planning group member Iain Richardson said the annual priority list will have extra weight this year because of the public’s input.

“Before, if the planning group said something, that was one thing,” he said. “But if you have 114 people who are saying something, that gives it all kinds of additional clout with our City Council. It’s not just the planning group, it’s all these people who said this was really important.”

Pacific Beach’s top four CIP priorities

1) Install traffic regulating measures on Beryl Street between Foothill Boulevard and Soledad Mountain Road, and on Lamont Street between Diamond Street and Kate Sessions Park.

2) Install traffic circle on Foothill Boulevard at Vickie Drive.

3) Install a crosswalk with pedestrian beacons, a pedestrian refuge island and curb extensions at Soledad Road at Los Altos Way.

4) Repair and improve entire length of Garnet Avenue sidewalks on both sides.

Pacific Beach’s four-way stop sign top three priorities

1) Install 4-way stop signs at the intersection of Hornblend and Cass streets.

2) Install 4-way stop signs at the intersection of Emerald and Fanuel streets.

3) Install 4-way stop signs at the intersection of Emerald and Bayard streets.

Pacific Beach’s street repaving top three priorities

1) Repave Ingraham Street from Riviera Drive to La Playa Avenue.

2) Repave worst 5 percent of streets in Pacific Beach per the latest city survey, which began in March 2023.

3) Repave Grand Avenue from Rose Creek to Mission Bay Drive.