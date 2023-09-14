City Ballet of San Diego to hold ‘Nutcracker’ auditions for children, teens

City Ballet of San Diego, based in Pacific Beach, is holding auditions for its 29th annual performances of “The Nutcracker.”

All young dancers, ages 6 to 18, are invited to audition for this holiday favorite that will be presented at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido. There will be six performances — 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21; and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23.

Register for auditions by Friday, Sept. 15. The form is at cityballet.org/school/performances. Auditions will be held at City Ballet School, 941 Garnet Ave. in Pacific Beach at 3 p.m. for ages 6 to 8, 4 p.m. for ages 9-12 and 5 p.m. for ages 13 and up.

The performance fee is $250, or $150 if parents volunteer backstage. For questions, email school@cityballet.org.