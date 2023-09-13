PB Monthly.svg
The surf is sparkling with neon light. Here’s where to see bioluminescence at San Diego County beaches.

Andie Cajuste, left, and Laura Ross watch waves break with a bioluminescent glow
Andie Cajuste, left, and Laura Ross watch waves break with a bioluminescent glow at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas on Aug. 30, 2023.
(Hayne Palmour IV/For The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The phenomenon, which is sporadic and hard to predict, is caused by bioluminescent plankton when they tumble in the surf

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
Beachgoers are once again fanning out along the San Diego County coastline at night to watch the surf sparkle and flicker with enchanting blue neon light.

The phenomenon, which is sporadic and difficult to predict, is caused by bioluminescent plankton that light up when they tumble around in the surf or hit the legs of people walking in the ocean.

Initially, the bioluminesence was mostly confined to a handful of spots, including La Jolla Shores and Encinitas. But over the past few days, the bright flashes also have been reported at Point Loma, Sunset Cliffs, Oceanside, Tamarack Beach, Carlsbad Beach and Blacks Beach.

The flashes have been easier to see lately because there’s a waning crescent moon, reducing the amount of reflected light that hits the ocean at night.

Bioluminesence also can become more than visible when there’s strong surf. San Diego County beaches will receive waves in the 1- to 3-foot range on Tuesday night, with occasional sets to 4 feet. The waves will be slightly higher on Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Lifeguards urge the public not to venture onto low-lying rocks at night to view the light flashes because it can be hard to see potentially dangerous incoming waves.

Gary Robbins

Gary Robbins has been a journalist for nearly 50 years and currently covers science and higher education for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year and a science writer fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001. He can be reached at 714-642-5218.

