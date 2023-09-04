Motorcyclist seriously hurt after crashing into parking lot gate in Mission Beach
San Diego police said the crash happened on North Jetty Road near Mission Boulevard about 2:30 a.m. Sunday
Share
SAN DIEGO —
A 21-year-old man was seriously injured when he crashed a motorcycle into a parking lot gate in Mission Beach early Sunday, San Diego police said.
The rider was headed west on North Jetty Road near the southern end of Mission Boulevard at a high rate of speed and failed to notice the gate was closed, police Officer Sarah Foster said.
The rider unsuccessfully tried to stop. He crashed into the gate about 2:30 a.m.
He suffered multiple fractures to his left leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police said he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.