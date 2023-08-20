Flights, parks, schools, zoos, theater and concerts: Here’s what’s closed or canceled in San Diego due to Hilary

A hand-written note tells the public that the Greeter’s Corner Restaurant is closed on Sunday due to Tropical Storm Hilary.

Hurricane Hilary is expected to turn into a tropical storm and bring torrential rain and possible dangerous flooding to the region.

With the most severe weather expected on Sunday, local transit agencies, schools, community centers, performing arts organizations and more were announcing closures, delays and cancellations in advance.

Here’s the latest information on what’s closing or canceled. This list will be updated.

Transportation

Air travel: Hundreds of Sunday flights have been canceled out of San Diego International Airport, according to FlightAware, which tracks airline traffic. Most of the delays are Southwest Airlines flights. If you have an upcoming flight, check with your airline. What’s canceled: flightaware.com/live/cancelled/tomorrow/KSAN

North County Transit District: NCTD will have reduced service across all transit modes — including the Coaster, Sprinter, Breeze and Flex — beginning Sunday. In addition, Amtrak and Metrolink passengers may ride any Coaster train Sunday, due to service reductions on those lines. Details on NCTD service changes: gonctd.com/maps-schedules/service-alerts

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner: Multiple trains on Saturday, Sunday and Monday have been canceled, with additional cancellations announced Saturday and potentially more to come. More info: pacificsurfliner.com/plan-your-trip/alerts/travel-advisories/#trackclosures

Metrolink: Service delays are expected Sunday and Monday. Check for updates: https://metrolinktrains.com/

Beaches, parks and recreation

City of San Diego beaches: All city beaches will be closed Sunday and Monday.

City of San Diego parks: All city parks will be closed Sunday and Monday.

State beaches: All state beaches are closed Sunday and Monday.

State parks: All inland state parks in San Diego County — including Anza-Borrego Desert, Palomar Mountain and Cuyamaca Rancho parks, as well as Ocotillo Wells State Vehicular Recreation Area — are closed due to anticipated flooding and other weather concerns. Full list of state park closures, go here: https://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=30009

Cabrillo National Monument: Cabrillo National Monument in Point Loma will be closed Sunday and Monday. As of Saturday, it intends to re-open Tuesday, depending on damage and safety.

Cleveland National Forest: Officials are asking visitors to postpone outings to the forest during the storm. Multiple roads and recreation areas will be closed this weekend through next week. More info: fs.usda.gov/cleveland

Reservoirs: All of the city of San Diego’s reservoir lakes will be closed to the public on Sunday. More info: sandiego.gov/storm

YMCA: All YMCA facilities and programming will be closed on Sunday.

Entertainment

“Beetlejuice”: Broadway San Diego has canceled both performances of the national touring production of this Broadway musical, which were the final performances of the show’s weeklong run. Season ticket holders will receive an automatic refund to their account. Single-ticket holders will be refunded from their point of purchase. Visit broadwaysd.com/beetlejuice-performance-updates/.

“9 to 5: The Musical”: The Patio Playhouse Theater has canceled its Saturday and Sunday performances. Change your tickets for any other performance during the run by emailing talk2patio@aol.com. More info: facebook.com/PatioPlayhouseTheater

“42nd Street”: Sunday’s performance at the Moonlight Ampitheatre has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m. More info: twitter.com/moonlightstage/status/1692638582857519510

“The Merry Wives of Windsor”: The Old Globe’s 8 p.m. Sunday performance of this Shakespeare play, performed on the outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Theatre stage in Balboa Park, is canceled. Tickets can be exchanged for a later performance in the show’s run. The box office reopens at noon on Tuesday. (619) 234-5623, theoldglobe.org.

“Crime and Punishment, a Comedy”: The Old Globe has canceled today’s 2 and 7 p.m. performances of this 90-minute comedy, which were the final shows it its run. As a result, only refunds will be issued. The box office reopens at noon on Tuesday. (619) 234-5623, theoldglobe.org.

“42nd Street”: Sunday’s performance at the Moonlight Ampitheatre has been rescheduled to a new performance that has been added on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m. For questions, visit moonlightstage.com.

“Evita”: Cygnet Theatre has canceled its 2 p.m. Sunday performance of this musical at its theater in Old Town State Historic Park. For updates, visit cygnettheatre.com.

“Cotton Patch Gospel”: Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado has canceled today’s 2 p.m. performance of this New Testament-inspired musical. To reschedule your tickets, call (619) 437-6000 or email box.office@lambsplayers.org.

“A Weekend With Pablo Picasso”: New Village Arts has canceled its 2 p.m. performance of this solo show by playwright-actor Herbert Siguenza. Contact the box office to reschedule. (760) 284-4393. newvillagearts.org.

“West Side Story”: Teatro San Diego has canceled its 8 p.m. Sunday performance of this classical musical at the City Heights Performance Annex. Because all tickets were free to the public and all tickets for the run have been reserved, no refunds will be issued. To check on future cancellations and availability, visit teatrosandiego.org.

San Diego Symphony: “When the Saints Go Marching In with Byron Stripling” has been canceled for Sunday. As of now, the concert with Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will proceed as scheduled on Saturday. More info: theshell.org/plan-your-visit/rady-shell-concert-weather-advisory

Boz Scaggs: Humphreys Concerts By the Bay on Shelter Island has canceled this outdoor concert scheduled for Sunday night. Refunds are available at point of purchase. humphreysconcerts.com.

“When the Saints Go Marching In”: San Diego Symphony has canceled this Sunday evening concert feature its musicians and jazz musician Byron Stripling at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. Details at theshell.org/plan-your-visit/rady-shell-concert-weather-advisory/.

Eliades Ochoa: UC San Diego has postponed its planned Sunday concert by this Cuban musician that was scheduled at the Epstein Family Amphitheatre. The new date has not been announced. For details, email efa-marketing@ucsd.edu or visit amphitheater.ucsd/edu/event/eliades-ochoa/.

Young the Giant: San Diego State University has postponed Sunday evening’s concert by this Irvine-born rock band, and its opening act, Milky Chance. The concert has been rescheduled for Sept. 5. Details at as.sdsu.edu/calcoast/event/145.

The Zippers: Coronado Promenade Concerts has canceled this dance band’s Sunday evening concert in Coronado’s Spreckels Park. coronadoconcerts.com

The Silent: The city of Encinitas has canceled a planned concert from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Moonlight Beach. It plans to reschedule the concert for later in the year. encinitasca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/1203/695

Summer Movies in the Park: All Saturday night showings for Summer Movies in the Park are canceled.

Farmers markets

Hillcrest Farmers Market: The Hillcrest Farmers Markets will be closed on Sunday. More info: instagram.com/p/CwIja3hL6ZN

La Jolla Open Aire Market: It will be closed on Sunday. Details here: instagram.com/p/CwGpPKQPxJK

Point Loma Farmers Market: Closed Sunday.

Municipal services

Trash pickup in Carlsbad: Republic Services customers will see a one-day delay for trash pickup for the week of Aug. 21. Monday’s trash will be picked up on Tuesday, and so on. More info: facebook.com/100064540458559/posts/674918048002871

City of San Diego: All public buildings, libraries, recreation centers and pools will be closed Sunday and Monday. Details: sandiego.gov/storm

San Diego County: All county library branches will be closed on Sunday.

Museums

Junípero Serra Museum: Closed Sunday and Monday.

The San Diego Museum of Art: Closed Sunday.

The New Children’s Museum: Closed Sunday. More info: instagram.com/p/CwIgLxhrEDU

San Diego History Center: Closed Sunday and Monday.

Schools, colleges and universities

Cal State San Marcos: Any in-person events scheduled for Sunday or Monday will be canceled, rescheduled, or moved to virtual formats. The campus community has been referred to email communication for more details.

Palomar College: Classes are canceled and all Palomar College locations will be closed on Monday.

San Diego Community College District: All of its campuses and facilities will be closed Monday.

San Diego State University: Classes at SDSU and SDSU Imperial Valley will move to virtual instruction and remote work for employees who are able to do so on Monday. New student and family convocation on Sunday is canceled. Aztec Nights and Welcome Week events on Sunday and Monday are also canceled, but may be rescheduled. More info: urgent.sdsu.edu

San Diego Unified: Schools in the San Diego Unified School District will be closed Monday, with the first day moving to Tuesday. More info: sandiegounified.org/about/newscenter/all_news/news_release_first_day_of_school_postponed

UC San Diego: Geisel Library and WongAvery Library will be closed on Sunday.

Sports events and facilities

Del Mar racetrack: Racing is canceled on Sunday and all trackside events are also canceled. More info: www.dmtc.com

America’s Finest City Half Marathon & 5K: This event has been canceled. More details may be announced.

Old Mission Beach Athletic Club: The Junior World Championship Over-the-Line Tournament has been postponed until next Sunday, Aug. 27.

Padres team store: The Padres’ team store in downtown San Diego will be closed on Sunday. The team’s game that day was rescheduled for a Saturday doubleheader at Petco Park.

Torrey Pines, Balboa and Mission Bay golf courses: Closed Sunday and Monday.

UC San Diego: The women’s soccer game on Sunday against Sacred Heart has been rescheduled.

Zoos, aquariums, gardens and theme parks

Belmont Park: Closed Sunday.

Birch Aquarium: Closed Sunday.

Legoland California: Legoland will be closed on Sunday.

San Diego Botanic Garden: Closed Sunday.

San Diego Zoo and Safari Park: The locations in Balboa Park and Escondido are both closed Sunday.

SeaWorld: SeaWorld San Diego and Sesame Place San Diego are closed Sunday.

Animal services

San Diego Humane Society: Campuses will be closed to the public on Sunday and Monday. Humane Law Enforcement officers are standing by to assist with emergency evacuations and will continue to respond to calls that involve a serious threat to human or animal safety.

For animal emergencies in San Diego Humane Society’s jurisdiction, contact San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement at 619-299-7012 (press 1). To contact the San Diego County Department of Animal Services (@sdanimalservices), call 619-236-2341.

This list will be updated throughout the weekend. Please send information about any postponements, closures or cancellations to: abby.hamblin@sduniontribune.com