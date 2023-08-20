PB Monthly.svg
Advertisement
News

From alerts to sandbags, how to prepare for Hilary

In preparation for the incoming storm from Hurricane Hilary, residents fill sandbags at the Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Protection
In preparation for the incoming storm from Hurricane Hilary, residents fill sandbags at the Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Protection District on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
(Kristian Carreon/For The San Diego Union-Tribune)

As Hilary heads closer to Southern California, here are some things you can do to prepare

San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

As Hilary heads closer to Southern California, here are some things you can do to prepare:

  • Sign up for emergency alerts at readysandiego.org/alertsandiego.
  • Check on unsheltered neighbors, and bring your pets indoors.
  • Secure outdoor furniture, potted plants, garbage cans and the like, and trim trees that could fall and hit your home.
  • Clean storm drains and gutters.
  • Stockpile sandbags. Find them at these locations in the city of San Diego, other cities and unincorporated areas.
  • Locate your utility shutoffs in case you need them.
  • Prepare for long power outages. Charge everything in case you lose power. If you have a generator you plan to use in the event of a power outage, know how to operate it safely.
  • Gather food, water and medicine. Fill jugs or pots with water, and fill necessary prescriptions.
  • Be prepared to evacuate immediately. Know where you will go and know your evacuation route.
  • Avoid beaches, which could be vulnerable to storm surge and powerful currents, and coastal bluffs, which could be vulnerable to collapse.
  • Avoid driving during heavy rains. If you must, drive more slowly, use your headlights, keep extra distance and never drive into standing water flooding a roadway.
  • Report downed power lines or gas emergencies to San Diego Gas & Electric at (800) 411-7343.
News
Advertisement