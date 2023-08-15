Forecasters monitoring budding tropical storm that could track unusually close to San Diego area

NWS says a major tropical storm will form off southern Mexico and could angle toward Southern California.

The National Weather Service says a significant tropical storm is likely to develop off Mexico this week and could track unusually far north, bringing heat and rain to Southern California, including much of San Diego County.

“There’s definitely potential for a system that would be like Tropical Storm Kay, which moved up the Baja California peninsula before it turned out to sea last year,” said Brian Adams, a weather service forecaster.

The outer edge of Tropical Storm Kay came within 150 miles of San Diego County on Sept. 9, 2022, breaking heat records across Southern California and delivering rain to the San Diego mountains and other areas. Kay also whipped up strong surf.

“Most of the rain from the new storm would flow into other parts of the southwestern United States, but it’s possible that rain also could wrap around the mountains in San Diego County and flow into the desert,” Adams said.

“We could see some moisture from this new system, and muggy conditions, by Saturday. Right now we’re putting the chance of rain here at 30 percent.”

Tropical storms and hurricanes are common during late summer off the west coast of Mexico. But the waters there typically aren’t warm enough to sustain such systems when they track northwest. And the winds usually keep them from directly running up Baja California into Southern California.

Forecasters briefly thought that the remnants of Hurricane Linda would hit San Diego and Orange counties in September 1997. But the the storm never made it that far north. San Diego did experience hurricane force winds from a tropical cyclone on Oct. 2, 1858.