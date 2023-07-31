12-year-old girl on paddle board dies after being hit by personal watercraft in Mission Bay

A 12-year-old girl who was paddle boarding died Saturday after an 18-year-old on a personal watercraft crashed into her in Mission Bay, San Diego police said Monday.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the De Anza Cove area along Mission Bay Drive.

The girl was brought to shore where police officers rendered aid and started CPR until paramedics arrived and took over, police said. According to scanner traffic, the girl was unconscious.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said.

The location where the collision occurred is “an open speed” area, where watercraft operators must slow down within 100 feet of the shore or another operator, police Lt. Bryan Brecht said.

The speed of the personal watercraft involved in the crash and other circumstances were under investigation, Brecht said.

Police said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Police Department’s Harbor Unit, which handles watercraft collisions, is investigating.