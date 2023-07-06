June was the eighth straight month of below-average temperatures in San Diego

The average monthly temperature in San Diego in June was below average for the eighth straight month, the longest streak of its kind since the early 1960s, when John F. Kennedy was president, the National Weather Service said.

The city’s average temperature in June was 65.3 degrees, which was 1.9 degrees below average.



Forecasters derive the figure by adding up the average daily temperatures and dividing the total by the number of days in the month.

The weather service said the long cool streak was caused by an unusually wet winter that effectively lasted into spring, because the jet stream continued to sag south and delivered moisture that deepened and spread out the marine layer.

July also has gotten off to an unusually cool start. The average temperature for the first four days of the month was 67.0, which was 2.6 degrees below normal. Forecasters said that the daytime high won’t rise above 70 through Sunday. The seasonal high is 74.

Temperatures are expected to rise higher starting early next week. But at the moment, there’s no indication that the region will receive the sort of humid monsoonal moisture that is common during summer.