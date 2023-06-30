The highest temperatures of the year will bake much of San Diego County this weekend

San Diego County will experience the highest temperatures so far this year Saturday through Monday, with highs reaching the 90s across inland valleys, the upper 80s in the mountains, and readings in the 115- to 116-degree range in the deserts, including Borrego Springs, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

A heat advisory will be in effect for the valleys and mountains from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Monday. A heat warning will be in effect in the desert during the same period.

A high-pressure system is settling over the West Coast and will keep temperatures high through Tuesday, July 4, when large crowds are expected to turn out for parades and fireworks.

Local beaches will be the only areas that will be comparatively cool, with daytime highs ranging from 74 to 78, forecasters said. Many people will seek relief in the ocean, which remains unseasonably cool, with temperatures in the 62 to 64 range in most areas.

Some of the biggest crowds of the holiday period are expected to gather at Petco Park, where the Padres will host the Los Angeles Angels for three games, starting on Monday. One of baseball’s biggest stars, Shohei Ohtani, is expected to pitch one of those games.

The San Diego Symphony Orchestra will hold opening night of the summer season at the Rady Shell on Friday. The Beach Boys will perform on Saturday.