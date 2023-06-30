Pacific Beach students earn honors at colleges and universities

Colleges and universities across the country have recently shared news about Pacific Beach students who earned academic honors, degrees or other accomplishments.

Charles Duross was named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2023 President’s List. The winter term runs from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who earned a GPA of 3.7 and above were recognized. They had to complete 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer at the campus in Manchester, New Hampshire.

* * * * *

Jacqueline Farias, a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran College, was named to the college’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Farias is a graduate of La Jolla High School.

To be eligible, students at the Milwaukee campus had to earn a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.

* * * * *

Samuel Mares Guevara Sr. has graduated with a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity management and policy from the University of Maryland Global Campus in spring 2023.

Guevara was one of nearly 3,400 students who earned degrees from UMGC in the spring semester. The university was founded to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military service members. It is based in Adelphi, Maryland.

* * * * *

Daniela Zoni was named to The University of Alabama Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Zoni was among the 12,487 students to receive academic honors. To make the Dean’s List they had to be full-time undergraduate students who earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

* * * * *

Jared Jacobson, a student at Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions, was named to the campus’ 2023 Spring Provost’s List.

The Provost’s List if for part-time undergraduate students who exemplify academic success. The 2,124 students to make the list had to earn a GPA of 3.5 or greater and between 6 and 11.99 credit hours at the campus in Athens, Ohio.

* * * * *

Madison Huntley is a master’s student in the Global Field Program from Miami University’s Project Dragonfly. Huntley was selected to travel this summer to Thailand to study emerging models in conservation and education as well as spiritual connections to nature.

Project Dragonfly’s Earth Expeditions graduate courses have engaged thousands of people in firsthand educational and scientific research at critical conservation field sites in Africa, Australia, Asia and the Americas. Dragonfly is located in the department of biology at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.