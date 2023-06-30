Pacific Beach Kiwanians honor eight elementary students with Hope of America Award

The 2023 Hope of America Award recipients Hadley VanMeter, Cadence Davis, Catherine Miller, Evan Jones, Clint Keckelsen, Claire Pourcho and Juliana Baskel. Not pictured Stephanie Ramos.

The Kiwanis Club of Pacific Beach has honored eight elementary students with the Hope of America Award.

The 2023 recipients are fifth graders Cadence Davis and Hadley VanMeter from Kate Sessions Elementary, Evan Jones and Catherine Miller from Pacific Beach Elementary, Juliana Baskel and Stephanie Ramos from Crown Point Junior Music Academy and sixth graders Clint Keckelsen and Claire Pourcho from St. Paul’s Lutheran School.

The students were recently presented a plaque and 25 Mr. Frostie dollars.

The Kiwanis Clubs of California, Nevada and Hawaii established the Hope of America Award in 1984. It recognizes and encourages students who have demonstrated academic accomplishment, leadership and good character.

These students were deemed potential leaders who have sustained our democratic way of life and exhibited outstanding citizenship traits. Selection criteria included capacity for leadership, ethical and moral character and academic competence.