PB Monthly wins four Society of Professional Journalists awards

PB Monthly won four awards during the annual Society of Professional Journalists San Diego Pro Chapter competition. They were presented on June 20 during a ceremony at Stone Brewing in Liberty Station.

The awards were all in the Nondaily Reporting and Writing Division.

Editor Elizabeth Marie Himchak won second place in the Arts/Entertainment Story (Performing Arts) category for “City Ballet of San Diego returns to the stage with trio of dances spanning 145 years.”

Himchak also received third place in the Feature Story (Light Subject) category for “With a Little Free Library, Pacific Beach residents share their love of reading with neighbors.”

They were among eight SPJ awards Himchak won that evening.

Freelancer Regina Elling won second place in the Arts/Entertainment Story (Visual Arts) category for “Palm trunk is carved with images to represent Pacific Beach resident’s memories.”

Elling also received third place in the Business Story category for “Pennywise Books, a Pacific Beach tradition for more than 40 years.”

They were among four SPJ awards Elling won.