San Diego police officer struck by car in Pacific Beach, taken to hospital

A San Diego police officer riding a motorcycle was struck by a vehicle in Pacific Beach Thursday and taken to a hospital, authorities said.

A vehicle rear-ended the officer’s motorcycle around 3:45 p.m. at Garnett Avenue and Kendall Street, according to Officer Robert Heims.

The vehicle’s driver stayed at the scene and the officer was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived, Heims said.

Paramedics took the officer to Scripps La Jolla hospital. San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeperson Mónica Muñoz said the patient was transported in an acute status, which is the most serious status.

Sgt. Jared Wilson, president of the San Diego Police Officers Association labor union, said Thursday that the incident, while serious, could have been much worse.

“His new Kevlar uniform appears to have significantly prevented an even worse outcome,” said Wilson. “His fellow officers are with him, and we all wish him a speedy recovery.”

Last year, the city approved the purchase of new Kevlar uniforms for motorcycle officers. The new uniform has a 1,000-pound tear strength, which, according to a city memo, was designed to greatly reduces injuries to officers in the event of a crash.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.