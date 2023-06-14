That jury summons will now be done by postcard

If you are wondering where your jury summons is ... said no one ever.

But if for some reason you are, you will have to be on the lookout for a change.

A sample jury summons postcard. (San Diego Superior Court)

Last week the San Diego Superior Court announced it will begin rolling out a change to the traditional summons sent through the mail. Previously in the form of a letter, the new version will be a postcard. The change is expected to be more cost effective and generate less waste, the court said in a news release.

The change will begin for jurors summoned to the central, or downtown, courthouse, beginning the week of July 24. Potential jurors in the other branch courts around the county — Vista, El Cajon and Chula Vista — will begin getting postcard summonses later in the year.

The postcards come with a QR code that when scanned directs users to a portal where they can fill out a questionnaire or requests postponements or excuses.

