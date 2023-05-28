Motorcyclist seriously injured in Mission Beach

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon from a collusion with a vehicle on West Mission Bay Drive, San Diego police reported.

The 32-year-old man was riding a 2008 Triumph motorcycle eastbound on West Mission Bay Drive at about 4:15 p.m. when he struck a westbound 2011 Toyota Camry that made a U-turn in front of him.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and had fractures to both arms and other injuries that were not life-threatening.

The 54-year-old man driving the Camry was not injured, and police reported alcohol was not a factor in the incident.