Motorcyclist seriously injured in Mission Beach

police car lights
(Matt Gush / stock.adobe.com)

By Gary Warth
San Diego Union-Tribune
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon from a collusion with a vehicle on West Mission Bay Drive, San Diego police reported.

The 32-year-old man was riding a 2008 Triumph motorcycle eastbound on West Mission Bay Drive at about 4:15 p.m. when he struck a westbound 2011 Toyota Camry that made a U-turn in front of him.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and had fractures to both arms and other injuries that were not life-threatening.

The 54-year-old man driving the Camry was not injured, and police reported alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

Gary Warth

Gary Warth has covered a variety of beats since 1989 and now covers the cities of San Marcos and Vista and homeless issues at The San Diego Union-Tribune. A San Diego resident since the 1970s, he earned a journalism degree from San Diego State University and has won numerous awards for his work.

