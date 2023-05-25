Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club honors elementary students

Beckett Phelps with his parents, Brooke and Brady Phelps; Melissa Cohen with her father, Marc Cohen; and PB Kiwanis Club President Tony Bayona.

The Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club honored two elementary students in May through its “Student of the Month” recognition program.

Melissa Cohen, a kindergartner at Crown Point Junior Music Academy, and Beckett Phelps, a fifth grader at Pacific Beach Elementary, each received a certificate and 20 Mr. Frostie dollars, which the business donated.

The students were nominated by their teachers for exhibiting leadership skills and being a role model to peers.

The club’s goal is to honor students from five elementary schools. They are Barnard, Crown Point, Kate Sessions, Pacific Beach and St. Paul’s Lutheran. For nomination details, teachers can contact Kiwanis Club President Tony Bayona at 305-525-0791.