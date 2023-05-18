2 killed in Mission Beach crash involving car, motorcycle

A motorcycle rider and a passenger who was riding in a Toyota Prius were killed early Thursday when the two vehicles collided on a Mission Beach road, according to San Diego police.

The 34-year-old motorcycle rider was heading west on West Mission Bay Drive just before 9 a.m. when he ran into the Toyota, which was about to turn right onto Dana Landing, police said. The motorcyclist was trying to pass the Toyota on the right at a high rate of speed when he struck the car, police Sgt. Victoria Houseman said in an email.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in the northwest corner of the intersection. He died before he could be taken to a hospital, police said.

A 39-year-old woman — a front-seat passenger in the Prius — was fatally injured.

Video shot by OnScene TV showed the Prius had been cut open from the roof in order to give firefighters and paramedics access to the wrecked car.

The passenger was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said. Police initially reported the passenger was a “female juvenile.”

A 38-year-old woman in the car suffered a minor abrasion. The driver of the Prius and two other passengers, who were described as juveniles, were not injured.

