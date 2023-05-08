Advertisement
Expect more unseasonably cool weather and maybe some rain across San Diego County this week

You'll need a sweater or jacket at sunset every day this week.
(Gary Robbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune )

The latest in a series of low-pressure systems will move in late Tuesday and last through Wednesday, keeping the air brisk across the region.

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
Memorial Day is only three weeks away. But it won’t feel like the unofficial start of summer is near this week. Daytime highs will again stay below average, especially at the coast.

The National Weather Service says the latest in a series of low-pressure systems will cycle through San Diego County, possibly bringing scattered showers late Tuesday and Wednesday.

The daytime high in San Diego will be 66 on Monday, 64 on Tuesday and Wednesday, 66 on Thursday, and 69 on Friday and Saturday. The seasonal average is 70. So far, San Diego’s average May temperature is running about 3.1 degrees below average and could slip more as the week goes along.

The mid-week moisture and onshore winds will keep temperatures 5 to 20 degrees below normal, with the biggest drop in the mountains, the weather service said.

Patchy fog could form along the coast on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Although the air has been cool, sea-surface temperatures have climbed a bit and are now in the 60- to 62-degree range at most beaches. At some spots, including Del Mar and Solana Beach, tiny little sea creatures known as Velella vellela (or by-the-wind sailors) are continuing to wash ashore in large numbers.

The marine layer might recede enough on Thursday night for skygazers to watch the International Space Station fly overhead. NASA says the station should be visible for five minutes, starting at 8:42 p.m. The outpost will first be visible 10 degrees above the south-southwest horizon. It will track to the east-northeast, low in the sky.

Gary Robbins

Gary Robbins has been a journalist for nearly 50 years and currently covers science and higher education for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year and a science writer fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001. He can be reached at 714-642-5218.

