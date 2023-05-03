Pacific storm expected to drench parts of San Diego County early Thursday

Heavy clouds loom over the surrounding areas of Tecolote Canyon on Wednesday.

A cold Pacific storm could drop up to a half-inch of rain in parts of San Diego County early Thursday and possibly produce lightning, particularly in north coastal areas, the National Weather Service said.

The system, which will arrive before dawn, also is likely to produce winds up to 30 mph on Interstate 8, east of Alpine, with higher gusts in the mountains, making driving difficult in some spots.

The daytime high in San Diego will only reach 62, extending the latest stretch of unusually cool weather across the region. The city isn’t expected to hit its seasonal high of 69 before next Wednesday.

The temperature will be in the low 60s at 6:40 p.m. Friday when the Padres begin play against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park in downtown San Diego.

The average monthly temperature in San Diego has been below average for the past six months.

Forecasters said the heaviest rain will fall in north coastal areas, which could get 0.20 to 0.50 inches. Similar totals are expected in places such as Escondido and Julian. It’s possible that Mount Laguna will receive more than 1 inch of rain.

The region from San Diego south to the border will receive 0.10 to 0.20 inches of rain. Forecasters characterize this as “beneficial” precipitation because it helps tamp down the wildfire threat without causing significant runoff.

San Diego International Airport has recorded 13.75 inches of precipitation since the rainy season began on Oct. 1. The city averages 9.79 inches from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.