Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club honors student

The Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club honored a Crown Point Junior Music Academy in April through its “Student of the Month” recognition program.

First grader Madden Moreno received a certificate and 20 Mr. Frostie dollars, which the business donated.

Madden was nominated by teacher Lisa Tessaro for exhibiting leadership skills and being a role model to peers.

The club’s goal is to honor students from five elementary schools. They are Barnard, Crown Point, Kate Sessions, Pacific Beach and St. Paul’s Lutheran. For nomination details, teachers can contact Kiwanis Club President Tony Bayona at 305-525-0791.