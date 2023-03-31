Advertisement
Pacific Beach Kiwanians honor three elementary students

Parents, students, teachers and Kiwanis president
Mark Franke, teacher Samantha Guffy, Merrick Franke, Dani Franke, honoree Keegan Franke, Lee Skiles, honoree Shelby Skiles, teacher Jennifer Cromar, Caroline Steinberg, honoree Mason Steinberg, teacher Sarah Fallin and PB Kiwanis President Tony Barona.
(Courtesy of PB Kiwanis Club)
The Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club honored three students in March through its “Student of the Month” recognition program.

They were Keegan Franke, a first grader at Crown Point Junior Music Academy; Shelby Skiles, a fourth grader at Pacific Beach Elementary; and Mason Steinberg, a fourth grader at Kate Sessions Elementar.

Each received a certificate and 20 Mr. Frostie dollars, which the business donated.

The students were nominated by their teachers for exhibiting leadership skills and being role models for their peers.

The club’s goal is to honor students from five elementary schools. They are Barnard, Crown Point, Kate Sessions, Pacific Beach and St. Paul’s Lutheran. For nomination details, teachers can contact Kiwanis Club President Tony Bayona at 305-525-0791.

