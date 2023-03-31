Pacific Beach Kiwanians honor three elementary students

The Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club honored three students in March through its “Student of the Month” recognition program.

They were Keegan Franke, a first grader at Crown Point Junior Music Academy; Shelby Skiles, a fourth grader at Pacific Beach Elementary; and Mason Steinberg, a fourth grader at Kate Sessions Elementar.

Each received a certificate and 20 Mr. Frostie dollars, which the business donated.

The students were nominated by their teachers for exhibiting leadership skills and being role models for their peers.

The club’s goal is to honor students from five elementary schools. They are Barnard, Crown Point, Kate Sessions, Pacific Beach and St. Paul’s Lutheran. For nomination details, teachers can contact Kiwanis Club President Tony Bayona at 305-525-0791.

