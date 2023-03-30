Pacific Beach students earn college honors, degrees

Several students from Pacific Beach and Mission Beach have earned academic honors or degrees from colleges and universities across the country.

Charles Duross and Jade Kroger, both from ZIP code 92109, were named to the Southern New Hampshire University President’s List for the fall 2022 semester.

To be honored, full-time undergraduate students had to earn a GPA of 3.7 or higher and complete at least 12 credits at the campus in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Jacqueline Farias of the Pacific Beach area was named to the Dean’s List at Wisconsin Lutheran College for the fall 2022 semester. The La Jolla High graduate is a junior at the Milwaukee campus. To earn the academic honor students had to earn a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.



Three students from the Pacific Beach area were among the 7,600 worldwide to have graduated from the University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2022.

Nicholas Pentony earned an Associate of Arts in general studies, Bridget Quinn earned an Associate of Arts in general studies and Adriana M. Viramontes earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity.

The campus is based in Adelphi, Maryland.



Alexander McNee of the Pacific Beach area was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at the University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible at the campus based in Adelphi, Maryland, students had to complete at least six credits during the term, earned a term GPA of at least 3.5 and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5.

Daniela Zoni of the Pacific Beach area was among the 12,791 students to receive academic honors from The University of Alabama Deans List for fall 2022. Zoni was named to the Dean’s List. To be honored at the campus in Tuscaloosa, Zoni had to be a full-time undergraduate student who earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Emerson College has named Mariana Merlos of ZIP code 92109 to its Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. Merlos is majoring in theatre and performance at the Boston campus and in the Class of 2025.

To be honored, students had to earn a semester GPA of 3.7 or higher.