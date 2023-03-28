Advertisement
Weak Pacific storm to move ashore in San Diego County late Tuesday night

A modest Pacific storm will arrive from the northwest late Tuesday night.
(Gary Robbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune )
By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
A modest spring storm from the Gulf of Alaska will swirl into San Diego County late Tuesday night and drop up to 0.50 inches of rain at and near the coast and up to 0.75 inches across inland valleys and foothills by noon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The system also will deliver 3 to 6 inches of snow on Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna, with some snow falling down to the 4,000-foot level by Wednesday night.

The storm will be much colder than the ones that have hit the region in recent weeks. It won’t heavily tap warm, moist air from the subtropics in a significant way.

Forecasters said that San Diego’s daytime high temperature will be 59 to 60 on Wednesday and 58 to 59 on Thursday, when the Padres host the Colorado Rockies in their season opener at Petco Park. The game starts at 1:10 p.m.

Temperatures will remain unusually cool into the weekend, ranging from 5 to 15 degrees below normal at times, especially inland. But skies will remain generally clear for several days after the storm clears off to the east.

