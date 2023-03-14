San Diego County will get 1 to 3 inches of rain by early Wednesday

Much of San Diego County could receive 1 to 3 inches of rain by early Wednesday from a Pacific storm that began to move ashore late Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The system is drawing lots of moisture from the subtropics, increasing its strength and breadth. Heavy rain fell throughout central and northern California before the storm slumped south.

Forecasters said Escondido could get up to 2 inches, and possibly 1.5 inches could fall in parts of San Diego and Imperial Beach, the National Weather Service said.

“This atmospheric river storm is stronger than the one we just had,” said Phil Gonsalves, a weather service forecaster.

The heaviest precipitation was expected to fall in the hours before dawn on Wednesday. Sporadic showers will last into Wednesday afternoon. Skies will clear on Thursday. But weaker storms could show up over the weekend.

The current system is too warm to produce snow in the San Diego County mountains.

