Fill firefighters’ boots with money in Pacific Beach on Thursday morning

Firefighters will be hoping drivers during Thursday’s morning commute will drop some spare change or cash into their boots.

San Diego Fire-Rescue is among 31 fire departments in San Diego and Imperial counties that will be participating in the Burn Institute’s annual Boot Drive.

Among the intersections where firefighters will be standing from 6:30 to 9 a.m. will be at Mission Bay Drive and Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach. For a list of the over 100 intersections where firefighters will be accepting donations, visit burninstitute.org/boot-drive-intersections.

The money collected will go toward the Burn Institute’s fire and burn prevention education and burn survivor support services. These include Camp Beyond the Scars for burn-injured children. Also receiving money will be the Red Line of Courage Fund, which provides financial support to members of the fire service who sustain a burn injury while on duty.

Those not able to donate to the firefighters directly during their commute can donate at secure.givelively.org/donate/burn-institute/boot-drive.

