Top five most expensive homes sold in Pacific Beach/Mission Beach last week

A house in San Diego that sold for $2.5 million tops the list of the most expensive recent real estate sales in Pacific Beach and Mission Beach.

In total, five real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.5 million. The average price per square foot was $699.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 20., even if the property may have been sold earlier.

5. $720,000, condominium at 4944 Cass Street

The sale of the condominium at 4944 Cass Street has been finalized. The price was $720,000, and the condominium changed hands in February. The condominium was built in 1973 and has a living area of 969 square feet. The price per square foot was $743.

4. $905,000, condominium at 839 Sapphire Street

The 1,014 square-foot condominium at 839 Sapphire Street has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $905,000, $893 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1988.

3. $1.5 million, single-family home at 727 Zanzibar Court

The 1,251 square-foot single-family house at 727 Zanzibar Court has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,513,000, $1,209 per square foot. The house was built in 1972.

2. $1.9 million, single-family residence at 2189 Crownhill Road

The sale of the single family residence at 2189 Crownhill Road has been finalized. The price was $1,850,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1965 and has a living area of 5,222 square feet. The price per square foot was $354.

1. $2.5 million, single-family home at 1533 Beryl Street

The property at 1533 Beryl Street in San Diego has new owners. The price was $2,492,509. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 2,239 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,113.

This article was created by artificial intelligence software that analyzes real estate data providers.

