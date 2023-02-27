Locals’ comments needed before pilot shuttle program can come to Pacific Beach

Getting around Pacific Beach in the near future promises to be a bit more fun, as well as sustainable, thanks to a new shuttle service.

The City of San Diego, in partnership with the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), is launching a neighborhood electric vehicle (NEV) shuttle service in Pacific Beach.

Anticipated launch date for the two-year pilot shuttle program is May or June.

“After hearing from community embers, the need for a mobility option that would connect people to the beach without having to rely on their cars, SANDAG took action and together with our partners, will launch this shuttle service,” said Jennifer Williamson, SANDAG regional planning program manager.

Kristy Reeser, deputy director of the Sustainability and Mobility Department with the City of San Diego, echoed the public call for easier beach access.

“We hear from lots of people that they would like to have a way to access the beach and nearby PB destinations without a need to drive and locate parking,” Reeser said. “The size and speed of the vehicles make NEVs an ideal option for short trips in dense neighborhoods.”

NEVs are all-electric, low-speed shuttles. Traveling up to 25 mph, the Pacific Beach shuttle will provide a direct connection to and from the Balboa Transit Station of the UCSD Trolley Blue Line.

“The San Diego region is filled with beautiful beaches, and SANDAG wants to make it easier for anyone, anywhere in the region, to enjoy them,” Williamson said. “This pilot program will serve as a vital connection to the UCSD Blue Line Trolley extension, and as a model for future services to replicate throughout the region.”

The City of San Diego has put together a webpage at sandiego.gov/PBshuttle with information about the shuttle. For example, an interactive map identifies potential route stops and service locations.

In order to understand the transportation experience currently in Pacific Beach, the webpage also has a short online survey. Respondents are asked what type of transportation they currently use and for what purposes.

The logo, name and theme of the vehicle are still under development, but will be placed on the shuttle once it is in use.

Questions and feedback on the upcoming pilot shuttle program can be emailed to sustainability@sandiego.gov.

Once feedback is received, officials will be able to put the information — and the shuttle — to use.

“The shuttle service will allow us to modify supply as demand fluctuates,” Reeser said. “When ridership increases seasonally, we can readily deploy additional vehicles.”

Reeser stressed that the Pacific Beach shuttle will serve more than just the local community.

“We’re really excited to see how this shuttle will not only serve our beach communities better, but also make that really important transit connection for all San Diegans,” Reeser said.

The PB shuttle will be funded by parking meter revenue to be collected from on-street parking meters in the City of San Diego. The meters will be installed along Garnet Avenue from Fanuel Avenue to Crystal Pier, plus adjacent business districts on Mission Boulevard, Cass Street and Bayard Street.